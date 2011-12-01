  Free 50GB Box storage comes to LG and Xperia mobiles

Those of you sporting a Sony Ericsson Xperia mobile or an LG handset are in line for a huge amount of extra memory for your phone, as Box.net is teaming up with the two mobile manufacturers to bring you 50GB of free storage on download.

In respect to LG, as long as your phone is sporting Android 2.1 or higher and has a display of at least 320 x 480 you're laughing, and the 50GB storage is available now.

However, Sony Ericsson has messed up its timings a bit and soon after the announcement a hasty statement was made to the effect that the special offer isn't quite ready to roll, but will be soon.

"On Monday afternoon, we mistakenly posted a promo offering Xperia owners 50GB of free storage via the Box for Android mobile app. While we’re really excited about working with Box down the road, this offer is not active today. We are in the midst of finalising the details of this promotion and are working to provide this offer very soon to all Xperia customers so stay tuned!"

Looks like Xperia owners will have to be patient then, although you will be able to look forward to an offer that is significantly grander than the deal proposed to owners of HTC Android handsets. Although not to be sniffed at, the offer gave those with HTC mobiles 5GB of free storage from Dropbox.

This trend of offering up free cloud-based solutions for mobile storage is an interesting one and could set the ball rolling for more cloud-dependent mobiles entering the market; storing information away from your mobile does have its advantages - as long as you have an internet connection, that is.