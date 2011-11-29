  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG Ice Cream Sandwich lineup confirmed: Is yours in the list?

|
  LG Ice Cream Sandwich lineup confirmed: Is yours in the list?
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners

LG has confirmed which of its mobiles will be getting the upgrade to the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, and, as expected, the list mainly consists of LG's higher-end handsets.

Pocket-lint brought confirmation at the beginning of November that the LG Optimus 2X would be getting the OS boost and now it has company as the Optimus Black, the Optimus 3D and the Optimus LTE will all be benefiting from ICS.

However, don''t panic if yours isn't in the list as it's still possible other LG handsets will be included later on. As LG states on its Facebook page: "We are also continuing to evaluate the ICS OS to determine whether it is compatible with the functionality, features and performance of other LG smartphones."

Roll-out dates are yet to be announced, but LG says it'll let us know the schedule in December this year (2011).

Reviewed - Android Ice Cream Sandwich

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments