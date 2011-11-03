LG Optimus U1 all set for some Ice Cream Sandwich action?

It's been a while since LG made a big splash in the Android arena. The Optimus 3D and the Optimus 2X seem like distant memories.

But all that could be set to change as there's rumours afoot, fuelled by these (slightly suspect looking we have to say) leaked shots of the supposed LG Optimus U1.

The U1 is, if the rumour mill rings true, a super skinny Android Ice Cream Sandwich device that looks to be packing an 8-megapixel camera.

In its native Korea, LG Telecom (the network the company owns) recently changed its name to LG U+, so the LG U1 name could signify a native release only.

We hope not though, as it looks like a right skinny little minx. Although we have our doubts when it comes to the ICS claims. After all, it looks to be packing a shiny, but physical, home button. One not needed by the updated Google OS.

We'll track this one with a keen eye.....