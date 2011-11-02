  LG Optimus 2X Android Ice Cream Sandwich update confirmed

It's the news that we've all been waiting for. Well, perhaps "all" is a bit strong - but LG Optimus 2X owners would have been waiting at least. And it's good news, for the handset will be getting some Ice Cream Sandwich action.

The news was confirmed on LG's Facebook page where the Korean giant was keen to play down rumours that the Android 4.0 update wouldn't happen. It said:

"LG firmly denies the rumours that claim LG will not be providing the Ice Cream Sandwich (ICS) OS update for the LG Optimus 2X. These rumours are NOT true. LG is currently in the process of planning the ICS OS update for the LG Optimus 2X as well as other LG high-end smartphones. Detailed information on the ICS OS update schedule for specific models will be announced, once the ICS OS is publicly released by Google. Please stay tuned for more updates from LG."

So there you go, ICS for the 2X and other phones too.

"But hang-on a minute, aren't Optimus 2X owners still waiting for Android 2.3 Gingerbread to arrive?" we hear you cry.

Indeed they are - but their Froyo imprisonment is nearly over as, nearly a year after the launch of Gingerbread on the Nexus S and almost 10 months after the Optimus 2X went on show at CES in Las Vegas, LG has signalled its intent to roll out Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

Android 2.3 is due to hit LG Optimus 2X handsets beginning next week. Your guess is as good as ours as to when the 4.0 update will be ready to roll.

