  LG Optimus Android Gingerbread update lands

LG has finally brought Android Gingerbread 2.3 to its range of Optimus handsets; the new version of the operating system replaces Android Froyo and will be rolling out to three handsets during the November.

After the initial three, more premium handsets have received the update, a full global rollout of Android Gingerbread should follow.

LG said that it "would like to express its sincere thanks to all of the Optimus Series owners who have been waiting patiently for the Android 2.3 Gingerbread upgrade. We are excited by the high level of product interest that LG Optimus Series owners have shown, and we are taking all possible measures to offer a smooth OS upgrade in a timely manner."

The LG Optimus 2X update is available now (1 November) for open models in Europe, whilst the LG Optimus 3D will begin getting its update to Gingerbread from 21 November, this too only applying to open models in Europe. Finally, open models of the LG Optimus Black will begin receiving the update on 28 November in Europe.

Although this news will be welcome by LG Optimus users, they may well feel that they're still a little off the pace when it comes to updates as Android Ice Cream Sandwich has only very recently launched; further highlighting the lack cohesiveness within Android.

LG says, in light of the delay, that it will "try and provide better service in the future".

