German designer Jil Sander launches Windows Phone 7.5 smartphone

We can't think of technology much more stylish than the live tile interface of Windows Phone. No surprise then that uber minimal German designer Jil Sander has jumped on board the good ship Windows Phone 7.5 and launched a sleek little handset built by LG.

Sander is well known for her extremely simple and minimalist, almost Kraftwerk-like approach to fashion, not dissimilar really to the Windows Phone 7 UI.

She also has a signature blue stripe which she likes to slap on her designs, which is featured here in her Windows Phone handset.

The decision to include up-to-date specs like Mango and a decent 1GHz processor is unusual for "fashion phones"; previous companies like Prada have tended to go more for looks rather than cutting edge technology.

Windows Phone is nothing without a juicy sweet display for all that live tile excitement, which the Jil Sander phone appears to have. It boasts a 3.8-inch 800 x 480 display, which whilst not quite AMOLED or IPS is decent enough.

On the back is a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash and is capable of shooting 720p video. In the box you get a rather swish looking pouch for the handset as well as a "premium wired headset" with blue earbuds.

There is a bundled Jil Sander app included with the phone that allows you to do things like shop and locate stores as well as browse clothing collections.

The Jil Sander LG handset will go on sale in Germany, Austria, Italy, France and the UK from 7 October.

What do you think of the Jil Sander handset? Let us know in the comments below ...