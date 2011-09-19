  1. Home
LG Optimus Q2 set for Q3

Remember the LG Optimus Q (aka the LU2300) that went live last year? Nope, probably not as it didn't make too much of an impression outside of its native Korea.

However, that hasn't stopped us from getting a little bit excited about its follow-up, the LG Optimus Q2, that has just been announced in the land of the morning calm.

And that's because it has a spec sheet that blows LG's top dawgs such as the Optimus 3D and Optimus 2X out of the water - at least in terms of processing power, thanks to it packing a dual core 1.2GHz Nvidia Tegra chip.

It also has a full QWERTY packed underneath its 4-inch IPS WVGA display. On the back of this Android Gingerbread handset is a 5-megapixel camera, with a VGA one up front. Despite the keyboard it isn't too fat or bulky measuring in at 12.3mm, and weighing 147g.

No word on release or pricing details yet, but there are murmurs that it could hit South Korea, and even Europe, as early as next week.

We'll keep you posted.

