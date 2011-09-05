Superslim LG Optimus 3D 2 set for world domination in 2012

LG is working on an update to its glasses-less 3D smartphone, the LG Optimus 3D, and plans are that it will be superslim. The company also hinted, exclusively to Pocket-lint, that it hopes to have the LG Optimus 3D 2 out sometime in 2012.

Speaking to us in a one-to-one briefing, technology evangelist and one of the developers of the first 3D handset, LG's Dr Henry Noh, explained that the feature he'll be looking to improve upon is its waistline: "Everyone knows that this [LG Optimus 3D] is not the slimmest and sexiest phone on the street. We want to make it a little slimmer," he said.

"These days, all the phones look the same. They have a huge screen - 4.3-inches is normal these days - and next year they’re moving even larger. And they have a fixed number of touch buttons. They’re the same thickness. They have the same camera. And even the same OS. It’s so boring."

Therefore, Dr Noh [pictured with the original Korean Optimus 3D], believes that a 3D smartphone stands out from the crowd - as long as it can compete aesthetically.

He also hinted to us that a superslim version of the handset, the LG Optimus 3D 2, could even be ready for 2012: "Next year, all the phones are going to be as thin as, let’s say, 6mm. You throw in 3D, and because of the thickness and stuff, it becomes 7mm. But I bet you 90 per cent of the population won’t know the difference."

That's not to say the new model will be 7mm exactly (or that its rivals will be 6mm), but it's still promising that Noh is confident that 3D technology needn't be detrimental to a smartphone's form factor:

"Eventually, we want to make it so that having the 3D won’t necessarily mean that it’s going to be thicker. That’s going to be a differentiating factor that comes for free to the user," he added.

What do you think? Would you chose a glasses-less 3D handset if it was as thin as all the rest? Let us know in the comments below...