  LG to demo 2D to 3D smartphone software

One of the major problems posed by the Optimus 3D is the lack of actual three dimensional content to enjoy on the glasses-free screen.

LG has rather predictably come to the rescue with the 3D Game Converter, an Open GL powered piece of software that allows you to switch 2D applications straight into 3D.

The software is set to be included in the first maintenance release for the Optimus 3D, which will be pushed out around October time depending on the carrier.

The converter will only work in landscape and on Open GL based applications, it will also need to be setup manually on apps that haven't been optimised. Around 50 titles will be available optimised at launch, with another 50 added later in the year.

"Far from being a gimmick, LG’s 3D Game Converter automatically recognises the depth information based on the location of each object and separates the 2D graphic images for each eye,” explained Dr. Henry Nho, LG’s brilliantly named 3D technology evangelist.

"Using the existing depth information, the 3D Game Converter generates two different images - one for the foreground and one for the background. It then uses a thin film called Parallax Barrier on the display to show the left image to the left eye and the right image to the right eye, creating an illusion of visual depth."

Expect more on the 3D Game Converter when IFA kicks off proper. In the meantime why not try out Zelda on the 3DS, it is a whole heap of retro glasses-free eye straining goodness.

Fan of the Optimus 3D?