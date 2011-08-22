LG Optimus Sol packs Ultra AMOLED screen for sunny days

LG has announced yet another Optimus Android-powered smartphone, this time called the LG Optimus Sol.

The new model, which will also go by the slightly duller LG-E730 moniker, will run Android 2.3 and sport a 3.8-inch Ultra AMOLED screen all in a package that is 9.8mm thick.

According to LG, the new and improved Ultra AMOLED display has a two-fold advanced reflection rate compared to standard AMOLED displays, that reduces image quality degradation.

“Sol is aptly named for its high clarity display which makes content easy to see even in bright and sunny conditions,” explains LG.

The Sol also features a 1GHz processor, Flash 10.1 support, and a 5-megapixel camera that comes with auto-shuttering, auto-focusing and shot-to-shot. You'll also get DLNA and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity to help share your pictures.

But it's not all just an impressive screen and semi-fast processor. The device uses an enhanced idle-based power management system that boosts battery life by 20 to 30 per cent. With the Dark UI selected, the Optimus Sol utilises less white light in order to extend the battery life performance.

This new handset will be introduced in Europe from the middle of September, followed by roll-outs in Central and South America. No word on a USA announcement.

The Optimus Sol will be available in black, titan and white, availability depending on the region.