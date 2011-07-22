LG's Android and Windows Phone 7 line-up for 2011 detailed?

PocketNow claims to have the low-down on what's coming up on the LG smartphone agenda for the rest of 2011, including numerous Android models and also a Windows Phone 7 Mango one too.

Starting with the pick of the Android bunch, the report claims that the LG Prada K2 will be the next LG flagship device, running Android 2.3 and packing a dual core CPU, a 4.3-inch NOVA LCD screen and measures in at just 8.8mm thick. It's also said to have a 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 1.3-megapixel one on the front with 16GB of onboard storage.

Next up is the supposed Optimus One follow up, codenamed the LG Univa which bumps the processor up to 800MHz, throws in Gingerbread out of the box, and is thinner than the original at 11.9mm thick. It's reported as having a 3.5-inch HVGA display and DLNA connectivity.

Also in the Android camp is the LG Victor - a mid-level smartphone with a 1GHz processor, a 3.8-inch OLED WVGA display and a 5-megapixel camera, and the LG E2 which is said to be an entry level handset.

There's also mention of the LG K, or P930 which has been rumoured before and is said to boast a 720p display.

Onto the Mango fun and the purported LG Fantasy, which we hope is more than just that as there's little or no detail about its hardware specs.

Nothing official from LG yet - we'll update you once there is.