  LG Optimus 3D lands on Three

After launching exclusively with the Carphone Warehouse at the beginning of the month, Three has announced that is now offering the LG Optimus 3D directly.

The LG Optimus 3D was announced to much fanfare at Mobile World Congress back in February. The 3D element is possible thanks to a glasses-free 4.3-inch screen, although if it annoys you, you can switch it off.

It's powered by a 1GHz dual-core, dual-channel Texas Instruments OMAP4 processor and also packs 8GB of memory and 4GB LP DDR2, with a 1,500mAh battery on board too.

It boasts dual 5-megapixel cameras for 3D shooting and it is capable of 1080p video playback through its mini HDMI output.

Phones 4u had previously told Pocket-lint that it will be offering an exclusive white version of the Optimus 3D as well.

The 3D-tastic handset is available online from Three now, free with contracts costing £35 a month, or £40 a month on The One Plan with unlimited data, 2,000 minutes and 5,000 texts. On PAYG it'll cost you £449.99.

