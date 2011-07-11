  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG Optimus Pro C660: Budget Gingerbread QWERTY fun

|
1/2  
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20
Best SIM only deals in November 2018: Unlimited data for £20

The wave of budget Gingerbread handsets seems set to continue as the BlackBerry-like LG Optimus C660 has been leaked online.

And, if you liked the look of the Orange Stockholm that was announced last week but was disappointed that it was a Froyo handset rather than a Gingerbread one - then LG's latest Optimus could be the phone for you.

Packing Android 2.3, the C660 has a 2.8-inch QVGA display and packs a 3-megapixel camera. Unfortunately there are murmurs that it is lacking 3G - instead offering just Edge connectivity. There is Wi-Fi and GPS on board though.

There's nothing official from LG yet - although we're hearing whispers that the Optimus C660 is hitting Italian shops, priced at less that €179.

We'll let you know if we hear anything regarding a UK release.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments