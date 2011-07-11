LG Optimus Pro C660: Budget Gingerbread QWERTY fun

The wave of budget Gingerbread handsets seems set to continue as the BlackBerry-like LG Optimus C660 has been leaked online.

And, if you liked the look of the Orange Stockholm that was announced last week but was disappointed that it was a Froyo handset rather than a Gingerbread one - then LG's latest Optimus could be the phone for you.

Packing Android 2.3, the C660 has a 2.8-inch QVGA display and packs a 3-megapixel camera. Unfortunately there are murmurs that it is lacking 3G - instead offering just Edge connectivity. There is Wi-Fi and GPS on board though.

There's nothing official from LG yet - although we're hearing whispers that the Optimus C660 is hitting Italian shops, priced at less that €179.

We'll let you know if we hear anything regarding a UK release.