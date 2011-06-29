  The Carphone Warehouse nabs LG Optimus 3D exclusive launch

The world's first 3D smartphone is landing in the UK on 7 July, and to be more specific it's landing exclusively at the Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy.

The handset dealer has revealed that pre-orders for the Froyo (Gingerbread should be coming soon) device have opened and that it will be available free of charge on a £35 per month contract.

The LG Optimus 3D was announced to much fanfare at Mobile World Congress in February. The 3D element, which can be switched off, is possible thanks to a glasses-free 4.3-inch screen.

It is able to power its 3D capabilities with a powerful 1GHz dual-core, dual-channel Texas Instruments OMAP4 processor, and display it all on a WVGA screen. It also packs 8GB of memory and 4GB LP DDR2, with a 1,500mAh battery on board too.

Phones 4u had previously told Pocket-lint that it too will be stocking the Optimus 3D, and will even be offering an exclusive white version as well.

Update: What Mobile is reporting that the LG Optimus 3D will be going on sale a week early, on 1 July at the following locations:

Carphone Warehouse

Sheffield (Meadowhall), Manchester (Arndale Centre), Leeds (White Rose SC), Manchester (Trafford Ctr Unit 28), Glasgow (Unit 41 Braehead), Glasgow (Silverburn SC), Birmingham (146 New Street), Cardiff (St Davids SC), Oxford, Milton Keynes, Luton (U77-79 Arndale Centre), Oxford Street (272-274), Oxford St (Centre Point), Thurrock (Lakeside 244), Croydon (124 Whitgift Ctr), Brighton (Churchill Sq), Southampton (Above Bar), High Wycombe (Eden SC), White City (Westfield SC) and Ealing (Broadway).

Best Buy

Hayes, Bristol, Nottingham and Rotherham.

