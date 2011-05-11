  LG Optimus range catches Angry Birds Rio fever

LG has announced, in "an unprecedented commitment to make entertainment content available", that Angry Birds Rio will come pre-loaded on all Optimus range handsets, saving gaming fans, er, nothing actually - the game is free in the Android Market.

Perhaps that's the "unprecedented" part.

Either way, it'll save fandroids the bother of downloading the game themselves, which they would have no doubt have done anyway as Angry Birds Rio is awesome. (Although Pocket-lint is having trouble getting three stars on every level and is getting pretty annoyed with it).

“We’re thrilled to expose the millions of LG customers across the world to the fun and exciting world of Angry Birds Rio,” said Mikael Hed, CEO of Rovio. “With more than 20 million downloads to date, Angry Birds Rio’s launch has been our most successful ever, and by pre-loading the game on high-performance LG Android smartphones worldwide, we look forward to even more success in the future.”

The first phone to come loaded with Angry Birds Rio will be the Canadian version of LG Optimus 2X. Reason enough to move to The True North, we think.

APP OF THE DAY - Angry Birds Rio (iPad / iPhone / iPod touch / Android)