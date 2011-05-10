  LG takes browsing 3D with Wikitude

LG has announced what it is claiming to be "the world’s first three dimensional AR browser", which it has created with Wikitude for the LG Optimus 3D.

LG claims that taking Augmented Reality 3D means a richer experience for the user as they'll be more interaction with the surroundings than with traditional 2D setups.

“AR technology has been praised for its potential to replace the ‘abstract’ realities of standard mobile browsers with ‘actual’ reality streamed through the camera of the smartphone,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, CEO and president of LG Mobile Communications Company. “LG’s cutting-edge hardware and 3D API software technology now pushes this reality a step further.”

Wikitude, which Pocket-lint featured (the 2D version) in our top 10 augmented reality apps feature boasts information on over 100 million global locations, with content from more than 1,000 providers.

“The synergy here is simply perfect and the resulting partnership has the potential to take both AR and smartphones to a whole new level,” said Martin Herdina, CEO of Wikitude.

The app will be free, and will be available in June. Around the same time we expect (or rather, hope) the LG Optimus 3D will be landing.

