LG Optimus Black UK release dated

The LG Optimus Black will hit UK shops before the end of next week, LG has confirmed to Pocket-lint.

The Android smartphone first launched at CES in Las Vegas in January “should be in stores by the end of next week”, LG’s product manager for the phone tells us. That means the new phone should be available to buy before the 14 May.

The LG Optimus Black sports a 4-inch Nova display, comes with the Android 2.2 Froyo OS with an Android 2.3 Gingerbread upgrade capability.

Those who sign up for the LG Optimus 2X’s weaker sibling will also get a 2-megapixel front facing camera for video calls, and LG's Optimus UI 2.0.

No word, however, on which operators in the UK will be stocking the new Android smartphone.

