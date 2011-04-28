  1. Home
LG Optimus Big plans to be big by name, big by nature

LG has announced yet another high-end flagship product, this time the LG Optimus Big (LU680), a phone with a 4.3-inch WVGA NOVA display.

Called Big because it sports the company’s biggest screen on a smartphone, the dual-core 1GHz processor phone will pack a 5 megapixel camera, Android 2.2 and the usual front facing camera, WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth capabilities underneath that large screen.

Launching in LG’s home country South Korea for the time being, there’s sadly no word as to whether the handset will make its way to the UK or the US any time soon, however with the LG Optimus 3D, Optimus Black, and LG Optimus 2X all heading our way in the meantime, you have to question whether LG needs to launch in here anyway.

You also have to ask how hard it was to resist calling it the Optimus Bigus - perhaps LG engineers just don’t watch Monty Python, either that or they are too bigger fans of the Tom Hanks movie of the same name.

We will keep you posted.

