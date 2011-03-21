LG G2x spied on CTIA show floor

LG will launch a US version of the Optimus 2X, called the LG G2X, at CTIA in Orlando, Florida, Pocket-lint can confirm after spotting a hoarding for it on the company's CTIA stand.

How do we know this? Well, we’ve just got back from a covert seek and snap mission on the show floor at CTIA.

Unfortunately, the eager beavers that we are here at Pocket-lint, LG was still only in the process of setting up its stand, so has not actually put out any samples of the handset as yet. Still, that didn’t stop us grabbing a spy shot of the words G2x on a phone that was rotating around as some part of an elaborate display.

What we know from the rumour mill, however, is that the G2x will be the T-Mobile variant of the 2x, which if you remember we’ve already reviewed. Natch.

We will be live from CTIA all this week so stay tuned to find out whether LG has tweaked the phone for the US market.

We will keep you posted.

- LG Optimus 2X review