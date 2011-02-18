LG Optimus 3D priced and available for preorder

The LG Optimus 3D smartphone has now been priced and is showing as available for preorder at Expansys.co.uk.

We've already taken a look at the world's first glasses free 3D mobile and found the the 3D element (in out First Look at least) worked well. However, if you're worried that the 3D element will get in the way of your regular mobile activity, don't; as the 3D WVGA screen will let you, at the touch of a dedicated 3D button, turn the screen from 2D to 3D.

Sitting right at the top of LG's smartphone range, the LG Optimus 3D is able to power the requirements of its new 3D capabilities with a powerful 1GHz dual-core, dual-channel (Texas Instruments OMAP4) processor, and display it all on a whopping 4.3-inch 3D WVGA screen. 8GB memory and 4Gb LP DDR2, and 1,500 mAh battery round off the meat of the device.

The LG Optimus 3G will launch with Android 2.2 (Froyo) but we have assurances from LG that it is currently working on bringing Gingerbread to the device as soon as possible. So when the phone ships on Monday 25 April you shouldn't have too long to wait. Priced at £514.99, the LG Optimus 3D is available to preorder now from Expansys.