LG trickles out more LG Optimus 3D and LG Optimus Pad details

LG has all but actually released the LG Optimus Pad and LG Optimus 3D on Sunday morning, issuing a press release ahead of Samsung's press conference on Sunday night, detailing yet more info on the two new devices ahead of its press conference at Mobile World Congress on Monday 14 February. this adds to info that we haven't already seen in the numerous leaked teaser videos.

“LG returns to Barcelona this year to introduce two new flagship devices at Mobile World Congress: the LG Optimus 3D, a stunning super-smartphone with unparalleled 3D performance; and the LG Optimus Pad, a true Android tablet optimized with Honeycomb OS designed to offer the full viewing experience of a tablet while still being easy to hold with one hand,” says LG in an official press release, detailing the two devices 24 hours before the LG press conference.

“What you see here today is just the beginning - we will continue to innovate with products that address consumer needs and deliver benefits that live up to our 'Life's Good' commitment,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications.

That means the LG Optimus 3D will come packing a 1GHz OMAP4 dual-core processor and four times more video decoders than competing designs, a dual-lens camera that enables users to capture any moment in true 3D which can then be viewed immediately on the 4.3-inch WVGA glasses-free display.

There will also be HDMI and DLNA connections so users can transfer their recorded content to other devices easily.

When it comes to the LG Optimus Pad, LG has spilt more beans, confirming it will be an identical twin to the T-Mobile G-Slate; it has confirmed that it will have an 8.9-inch 1280 x 768 WXGA resolution screen with a 15:9 aspect ratio and Full HD 1080p decoding.

Users will get Honeycomb, Google's latest OS and be powered by a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor. Like the LG Optimus 3D it will have a built-in 3D camera with the ability to share directly on the web via YouTube 3D.

Although officially launched at CES in January, the company says it will also be promoting the LG Optimus Black and the LG Optimus 2X (review) at the show.

