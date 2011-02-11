LG sticking with Microsoft for Windows Phone 7

You may have read earlier on Pocket-lint that Nokia bossman Stephen Elop came out all guns blazing with regards to the other Windows Phone 7 manufacturers, stating that the Nokia/Microsoft deal is "not a standard OEM agreement", that Nokia has the power to "differentiate within the Windows Phone ecosystem" using "exclusive technologies" and that Microsoft had placed "a big bet" on the Finnish phone giant.

So is this the end of the line for the other WP7 players?

We contacted HTC, Dell, Samsung and LG to find out what they had to say about the partnership, and amongst the standard "no comment on competitor" responses, LG hinted that it is happy to keep treading the Microsoft path, despite its huge success with the Android platform as of late.

"One of the exciting things about this industry is that it never stands still," Ken Hong, LG's director of global communications told Pocket-lint.

"LG values its business relationship with Microsoft and will continue to support the Windows Phone platform as a key component of our strategy to offer a wide range of smart devices that meet the diverse needs of consumers."

If that isn't confirmation that LG is planning on expanding its Windows Phone 7 range then we don't know what is.

Whether the relationship maybe a little strained though remains to be seen.

Update: HTC's spokesperson Keith Nowak has also confirmed that the Taiwanese manufacturer is still WP7 committed:

"This doesn't affect our plans or commitment to Windows Phone. If anything, having Nokia join into the Windows Phone ecosystem validates our decision to commit to the platform," he said.

