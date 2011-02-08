LG Optimus 3D - new tantalising video leaked

We know that LG will launch the LG Optimus 3D at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We know that the LG Optimus 3D will have a 3D screen and dual cameras. And we now know what the new phone will look like.

That’s right, Pocket-lint can exclusively reveal what the new smartphone will look like thanks to a new teaser video; leaked to us before anybody else could get their grubby mitts on it.

Unlike the previous video teaser released by LG, the new video clip has toned down the American Hollywood-style voice-over and instead goes for phrases like:

“Finally, a smartphone that sees the world like we do” and “Entering a new dimension with LG Optimus” splashed across the screen.

The teaser ends with the words, “No longer just an idea.”

Breaking down the video in a series of snapshots so you can get a better look (we’re kind like that) it clearly shows a series of renders of the new phone in a variety of angles with the two cameras on the back proudly displayed for all to see.

While the phone doesn’t technically turn on in the video, the hardware design, based on the images, looks very similar to the LG Optimus 2X.

The new 3D phone is expected to be announced at MWC on the morning of Monday 14 February.

Pocket-lint will be in attendance and will report back as it happens.

What do you think? Sexy or "meh"? Let us know in the comments below...

- The phones of MWC 2011