LG: LG Optimus 3D confirmed for MWC

LG has confirmed that it will launch a smartphone with a 3D screen, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this February, that does not need special glasses.

The news confirms earlier comments made exclusively to Pocket-lint in January that the company would be releasing a 3D-ready device “soon”.

Called the LG Optimus 3D, the new phone will, according to LG, address “the lack of 3D content issue with a complete platform for a one-of-a-kind experience on a mobile device.”

LG’s most advanced smartphone to date will also feature a dual-lens camera for 3D recording, a glasses-free LCD panel for 3D viewing and diverse connectivity options such as HDMI and DLNA for 3D content sharing.

Other details, such as which operating system and internals of the phone, haven’t been given; however images of what is purported to be the phone have already appeared online.

Furthermore, rumours suggesting the phone will be packing the new Nvidia Tegra 2 3D chip are also circling the water cooler.

With Hollywood studios showing no let up in the push for 3D, LG is clearly hoping the appetite for 3D will continue to consumers' pockets.

