Is this the LG Optimus 3D?

  Is this the LG Optimus 3D?
What you're looking at here could well be the LG Optimus 3D handset, whose existence the Korean electronics giant is hardly keeping a secret, without actually confirming anything official.

LG dropped more than a subtle hint that a 3D handset would be announced at MWC courtesy of its press-event invite, which shows the outline of a smartphone that bears more than a small resemblance to the Tegra 2 packing LG Optimus 2X, along with the words: "into the new dimension". 

Add that to the fact that LG also showed off a 3D mobile concept over in Las Vegas at CES, and that James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director at LG Electronics global, exclusively told Pocket-lint: "You’ll be very surprised shortly, of an actual working 3D device from LG. I’ll leave it there before I say too much."

Plus, with the leaked slides from Nvidia that confirm the existence of the Tegra 2 3D chip, we're more than confident that a 3D LG handset is on its way.

Whether this pic is the handset in question remains to be seen, we'll have to wait a couple of weeks until MWC kicks off to find that out.

