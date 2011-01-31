  Is this the LG Optimus 3D?

What you're looking at here could well be the LG Optimus 3D handset, whose existence the Korean electronics giant is hardly keeping a secret, without actually confirming anything official.

LG dropped more than a subtle hint that a 3D handset would be announced at MWC courtesy of its press-event invite, which shows the outline of a smartphone that bears more than a small resemblance to the Tegra 2 packing LG Optimus 2X, along with the words: "into the new dimension".

Add that to the fact that LG also showed off a 3D mobile concept over in Las Vegas at CES, and that James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director at LG Electronics global, exclusively told Pocket-lint: "You’ll be very surprised shortly, of an actual working 3D device from LG. I’ll leave it there before I say too much."

Plus, with the leaked slides from Nvidia that confirm the existence of the Tegra 2 3D chip, we're more than confident that a 3D LG handset is on its way.

Whether this pic is the handset in question remains to be seen, we'll have to wait a couple of weeks until MWC kicks off to find that out.

