LG all set for 3D smartphone and tablet launches?

Last week, Pocket-lint brought you news of Nvidia's soon-to-hit 3D Tegra 2 chip. And now, there's rumour aplenty that we'll be seeing the first Tegra 2 powered 3D device at Mobile World Congress - courtesy of LG.

The rumour mill has been kick started into action after LG itself dropped more than a subtle hint on its MWC press-event invite.

The invite shows the outline of a smartphone, that bears more than a small resemblance to the Tegra 2 packing LG Optimus 2X, with the words: "into the new dimension".

It doesn't take a genius to put two and two together and come up with a 3D version of the dual-core Android super phone.

Especially when you factor in that LG also showed off a 3D mobile concept over in Las Vegas at CES, and that James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director at LG Electronics global, exclusively told Pocket-lint: "You’ll be very surprised shortly, of an actual working 3D device from LG. I’ll leave it there before I say too much."

There's also suggestions that LG will launch a 3D tablet, with speculation that the LG device spotted in a Korean pop video recently wasn't the G-Slate, but a 3D camera packing device.

Roll on 14 February we say, and not because we've got something special in mind for Mrs. Pocket-lint's Valentine's present (we haven't) but because that's when MWC 2011 kicks off in Barcelona.