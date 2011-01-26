  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG all set for 3D smartphone and tablet launches?

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
LG all set for 3D smartphone and tablet launches?
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Last week, Pocket-lint brought you news of Nvidia's soon-to-hit 3D Tegra 2 chip. And now, there's rumour aplenty that we'll be seeing the first Tegra 2 powered 3D device at Mobile World Congress - courtesy of LG.

The rumour mill has been kick started into action after LG itself dropped more than a subtle hint on its MWC press-event invite.

The invite shows the outline of a smartphone, that bears more than a small resemblance to the Tegra 2 packing LG Optimus 2X, with the words: "into the new dimension".

It doesn't take a genius to put two and two together and come up with a 3D version of the dual-core Android super phone.

Especially when you factor in that LG also showed off a 3D mobile concept over in Las Vegas at CES, and that James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director at LG Electronics global, exclusively told Pocket-lint: "You’ll be very surprised shortly, of an actual working 3D device from LG. I’ll leave it there before I say too much."

There's also suggestions that LG will launch a 3D tablet, with speculation that the LG device spotted in a Korean pop video recently wasn't the G-Slate, but a 3D camera packing device.

Roll on 14 February we say, and not because we've got something special in mind for Mrs. Pocket-lint's Valentine's present (we haven't) but because that's when MWC 2011 kicks off in Barcelona.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments