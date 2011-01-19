  LG Optimus Black isn't going to stay black for long

Smartphone’s are a bit masculine aren’t they? All that black, all that glass, and all that testosterone coming through.

“One of the biggest complaints we have is that smartphones are too similar and too masculine”, LG tells Pocket-lint before outlining that the company is going to focus on changing that attitude.

“We are going back to a time where specific phones will be targeted at specific audiences”, James Choi, marketing strategy and planning director of LG Electronics global tells Pocket-lint.

But before you panic that the days of the feature phone, where a phone focused on taking good pictures or is great at just playing music are coming back, LG’s approach is to follow what Dell has been doing in the laptop space for the last couple of years: customisation.

It’s announced that with its latest smartphone, the LG Optimus Black, users will be able to buy swappable back plates to change the phone from black to white, or other colours:

“In terms of what is included in the box, that hasn’t been decided, but it's most likely to be one back cover. You’ll be able to buy more back covers to change the appearance of the phone”, Choi tells us.

The Optimus Black white, or maybe the Optimus Black pink then. The Optimus Black is expected to launch in the UK in the next couple of months.

What colour would you like your phone to be? Let us know in the comments.