  LG promises working 3D mobile screen device demo shortly

LG has told Pocket-lint that it will be making an announcement very shortly about the future of its 3D mobile concept, which shown off at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of January.

“3D mobile display is one technology that isn’t 3-5 years down the road”, says James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director at LG Electronics global, when asked whether or not the 3D glasses free mobile display being shown off at the show was pie-in-the-sky thinking or something that will actually become a reality.

“You’ll be very surprised shortly, of an actual working 3D device from LG. I’ll leave it there before I say too much”.

Choi’s comments suggest that the demo shown off at CES is closer to realisation than the company was perhaps letting on at CES.

LG Electronics showcased a 4.3-inch glasses-free 3D display for mobile devices, allowing people to watch 3D movies or play games on your mobile phone without the need for glasses, however the WVGA 480 x 800 pixel resolution touchscreen was just that, as it was housed in a display case that wasn’t an actual phone.

The 4.3-inch 3D display uses an applied parallax barrier technology, which delivers a series of light-blocking slits attached to the front of the LCD panel. The slits, or barriers, ensure that the left and right eyes see different images, creating an illusion of depth and a thoroughly convincing 3D effect.

Pocket-lint saw the screen in action on the company’s stand at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and on various videos and games, and we can report that the 3D effect was very impressive indeed. It’s definitely something that we'll be looking forward to seeing more of in the future.

With Mobile World Congress just weeks away, could that be the moment we will be surprised? We will keep you posted.