LG Quantum not coming to the UK

We’ve got some bad news if you’ve been holding out for LG’s Quantum (also know as the LG Optimus 7Q) as it’s known in the UK; it’s not coming.

LG’s James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director for LG Electronics Global broke the news to Pocket-lint in a one-to-one briefing at CES in Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately the Quantum will not make it to Europe. It’s an exclusive handset for AT&T in America”, Choi told us.

When pushed as to why the UK wouldn’t be getting the QWERTY keyboard touting smartphone that runs Windows Phone 7, Choi put it down to internal issues, but wouldn’t be drawn any further:

“It’s not a matter of form factor, but an internal issue we have. We have made the decision not to launch it”.

It’s a strange move from the company considering it's an industry given that QWERTY devices are popular in the UK.

One reason could be that Windows Phone 7 is a very vertically designed operating system, something that Dell has tried to address with its Dell Venue Pro - a Windows Phone 7 smartphone that features a QWERTY keyboard that slides out vertically from the bottom of the screen.

Those looking for a landscape QWERTY keyboard slider will have to hope HTC still launches its HTC 7 Pro, although there is no word as yet as to when that will be available in the UK. 

