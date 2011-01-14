LG: Optimus 2X on sale in UK in February

LG has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the LG Optimus 2X will be launching “mid to late February”.

The news comes after Expansys listed the new dual-core smartphone on its site with a 21 February release date.

The worlds first dual core smartphone, the LG Optimus 2X comes with two 1GHz processor cores allowing the LG Optimus 2X to record and playback video in full 1080p HD as well as providing smooth and fast web browsing, and application multitasking with virtually no lag. Expansys are listing the phone without contract at £499.99.

“The LG Optimus 2X will be coming mid to end of February”, James Choi, marketing strategy and planning team director of LG Electronics Global told Pocket-lint in a one-to-one interview.

The LG Optimus 2X launched at CES at the beginning of January and looks likely to be the first dual-core phone on the market in the UK.

Although preview models shown at the show were running Google Android 2.2, LG has also confirmed to Pocket-lint that the phone will be getting Android 2.3 (Gingerbread). It is not sure however, whether this will be a retro upgrade once the handset is launched or whether it will be Android 2.3 from the start.

