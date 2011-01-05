  LG's Wi-Fi direct provides Bluetooth alternative

LG, in between firing out new TV ranges, new Blu-ray players, glasses-free 3D mobile phone screens and a couple of cool looking Android smartphones, has also found time at CES to give a demo of its new Wi-Fi Direct technology.

Using the newly announced LG Optimus Black Android phone, LG demoed Wi-Fi Direct for the first time on a mobile device.

The idea is simple, Wi-Fi enabled devices can hook-up without the need for Bluetooth, and without a Wi-Fi hotspot, making it easy to transfer media between them.

“Mobile content and applications are becoming increasingly diverse and people want to be able to share and enjoy them together without all the hassle of slow connections and running times,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“By providing users with this advanced technology, LG is enhancing the user experience and helping people connect to one another through the content and features that mean the most.”

Wi-Fi direct will also make it easier to sync your phone with your PC, your tablet, your printer and any other Wi-Fi enabled bit of kit you may have lying around.

