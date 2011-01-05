  LG Optimus Black introduced in Vegas

LG has unveiled its latest Android handset - the LG Optimus Black, which it is stating is "the world's slimmest mobile device" at just 9.2mm.

The Black has a 4-inch NOVA display and the statement reads:

"All LG Optimus Black features are available on the Android 2.2 Froyo platform with Android 2.3 Gingerbread upgrade capability".

Sounds to us like it's going to launch with 2.2, and get a 2.3 bump sometime after that.

The NOVA display is described as the "brightest, clearest and most readable among mobile screens" thanks to its 700nits brightness. The NOVA screen also means more battery life with up to 50 per cent less power needed than for a standard LCD display.

“We are excited to introduce this stylish new Android smartphone and expect the LG Optimus Black to play a key role in the mobile market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“LG Optimus Black reflects our core strengths of advanced technology, in both display and design, offering the world’s brightest screen and the world’s slimmest design in an attractive and smart package.”

The Optimus Black also features a 2-megapixel front facing camera (a world's first) for video calls, and packs LG's Optimus UI 2.0.

No release details have yet been disclosed.