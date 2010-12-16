LG Optimus 2X dual-core Star gets official

Twinkle, twinkle little star, how I wonder what you are.

Well, wonder no longer as the LG Star has gone and got all official over in Korea and is, in fact, the LG Optimus 2X - the "world's first and fastest dual-core smartphone".

The 2X has been seen out and about, flaunting its goodies, in the last month or so - but the official release quashes a couple of little rumours that were floating about.

Firstly, this is not a Gingerbread device - it ships with Froyo. However, LG has stated that it "will be upgradeable to Android 2.3", and that "the upgrade schedule will be announced in local markets in due course".

Secondly, the phone isn't a Korea-only handset. Although it will hit the LG homeland first, a global release is planned after that - starting with Europe and Asia.

The hardware is as beefed as expected though, with a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor on board.

The 2X has a 4-inch WVGA display, 8GB of internal storage (which you can expand with microSD), an 8-megapixel main camera (with 1080p video recording), a 1.3-megapixel front facing camera and a 1,500mAh battery.

There's also HDMI mirroring, an accelerometer, a gyro sensor and it is DLNA compatible.

“Dual-core technology is the next leap forward in mobile technology so this is no small achievement to be the first to offer a smartphone utilizing this technology”, said Dr. Jong-seok Park, CEO and president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“With unique features such as HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) mirroring and exceptional graphics performance, the LG Optimus 2X is proof of LG’s commitment to high-end smartphones in 2011”.

The LG Optimus 2X hits Korean stores next month, with a European and Asian launch to follow after that. No price details as of yet.