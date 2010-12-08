  LG: No Gingerbread for Optimus line

LG has told its Facebook fans that the Optimus range won’t be getting Google latest operating system update, Android 2.3.

“The Optimus line won't be getting the Gingerbread update because they have a 600MHz processor, and the minimum requirements for Gingerbread require 1 GHz processor. In other words: it's not possible to update the processor, unfortunately,” LG replied to a fan who asked whether he could expect the update any time soon.

The news will be a blow to LG Optimus Android users and may put people off especially as there is no 1GHz requirement as suggested by the Korean company; something fans are eager to point out.

“Are you lieing LG just so people will have to buy your new phones when you come out with them? Either way your never going to give your Optimus customers the Gingerbread update are you,” said one reader, while another comments:

“It is absolutely incorrect that 1GHz processor is required for Gingerbread. If LG is using this as an excuse not to update a phone that came out literally 3 weeks ago, that is absurd. I'll most likely be returning the Optimus S inside the 30 day window if this is the support that can be expected on a brand new product.”

The news comes as HTC confirmed to Pocket-lint that it was expecting some of its handsets to get an update, while Samsung has confirmed that it is still working out a plan.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: LG has issued the following statement:

"LG released information prematurely regarding the minimum processor upgrade requirements for the LG Optimus. Google recently announced the Gingerbread platform and has not yet published the Gingerbread Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) or the public branch open source code. Once the CDD and the source code is public, LG will evaluate the upgradability of the Optimus Series. We apologize for any confusion or misunderstanding. We will alert you as soon as more information on this topic is available."

