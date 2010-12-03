LG goes green with Eco-Magnesium ambitions

Now, we at Pocket-lint don't often write stories about chemical compounds (we're not New Scientist) but we feel that LG's announcement that it is switching to Eco-Magnesium definitely deserves a mention.

After all kids, green is good.

LG's plan is to replace all conventional magnesium inside its mobile devices with Eco-Magnesium, which it describes as "a new type of clean magnesium [that] will reduce greenhouse gas emission by a factor of approximately 24,000 during the die casting process without affecting the quality of the final product".

Eco-Magnesium has been developed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) backed by the country's government. It creates virtually no sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), which is considered one of the "most potent[ent] greenhouse gas[es] ever encountered".

“Eco-Magnesium is one of LG’s key strategies in our ongoing effort to transform LG into a leader in more environmentally responsible manufacturing”, said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CTO of LG Electronics.

“This transition to Eco-Magnesium will allow LG and our customers to play a small but significant role in making the world cleaner for future generations”.

The plan is to have Eco-Magnesium in all LG phones by 2012. Good on 'em.