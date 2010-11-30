LG P990 Star shining brightly in new pics

The LG Star first turned up in some leaked shots earlier this month, and now the Android device has been spotted out and about again, flaunting its wares for the world and his wife to see.

Boasting the dual core system-on-a-chip Nvidia Tegra 2 module, the Star is said to be packing a 4-inch display, with an 8-megapixel camera on board, and is capable of recording video at full HD 1080p. There's also HDMI out for hooking up to your big screen.

At the moment the device is rocking Froyo (Android 2.2) but murmurs suggest that we could be getting some Gingerbread (2.3) action when it hits the shops in 2011.

One interesting picture from the bunch is the one with the benchmark test results. If the results prove accurate, this is a serious Android contender, that blows its main rivals out of the water.

There's still no official word from LG on this one, but we're expecting a Q1 2011 release, and there's a chance the Star could get the Optimus tag slapped on it as well.