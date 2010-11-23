LG uncovers Kelly Brook as the face of the Optimus One

Look, we know that we could try and spin this to give it more of a tech angle.

We could mention how the LG Optimus One is the fastest selling mobile handset in the Korean giant's history - shifting a million units worldwide in just 40 days.

We could mention how we're big fans of the Froyo touting handset, having scored it highly in our comprehensive review.

But if we're honest that would all just be filler. We're only really interested in this story because we have a legitimate excuse to post a picture of Kelly Brook.

And whilst we're here, we may as well take a look at what the lovely Miss Brook thinks about the Android device in question.

"The LG Optimus One really is the perfect accessory - not only for its stylish looks but it also has loads of clever features that suit my lifestyle and let me find out just about everything.

"It allows me to stay in touch with my friends and family on the go, wherever I may be. I love being able to share my photos instantly and having recently joined Twitter the phone is also a great tool for tweeting to my fans".

There you go, you can't argue with that. Well, you could, but you wouldn't (although you definitely would).

Actually, we'll leave this one there before we put our foot in it with Mrs. Pocket-lint.