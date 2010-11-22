White LG Optimus One lands in Korea

First it was the white HTC Desire, then the white Samsung Galaxy S, and now the white LG Optimus One has landed too, putting the boot in to Apple who is now almost 4 months late with the white iPhone 4, with a further long delay expected.

The white LG Optimus One was announced by LG's PR blogger Ken Hong, who took to Twitter to reveal a picture of the Froyo boasting 3.2-inch device. He stated that the phone would be landing immediately in Korea, although we've not heard anything concrete yet regarding a global launch.

The LG Optimus One is the fastest selling handset in the electronic giant's history, shifting a million units worldwide in just 40 days.

“The versatile, powerful LG Optimus One was designed to provide an easy transition into the world of smartphones and as these numbers demonstrate, there is obviously a strong demand for this type of device”, said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“Optimus One seems to be what many customers were waiting for, proving that smartphones aren’t just for early adopters anymore”.