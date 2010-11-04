  LG offers free apps to boost its Windows Phone 7 revolution

Want to get on board the Windows Phone 7 express train, but don't know which handset to plump for?

Well, a newly announced tie-up between Microsoft and LG might just make the Optimus 7 a more attractive proposition, as you'll have the chance to get a whole bunch of premium apps on the handset for nada.

LG and Microsoft are planning to subsidise a "revolving portfolio of hand-picked applications", ranging from social connectivity to gaming, with ten free apps coming your way every 60 days (with a value of more than $30).

The free apps will be available for a 60 day period, via the LG App Store, and then a new set of apps will be made available.

“When we pledged early last year to support Microsoft’s smartphone strategy, we knew we were making a decision that had the potential to generate ripples in the ecosystem”, said Chang Ma, vice president of the Mobile Communications (MC) Marketing Strategy Team at LG. “Microsoft’s commitment to the developer community is well known and respected in the industry, and we look forward to seeing this partnership with Microsoft lead to greater things”.

The LG Optimus 7 scored a very respectable 8 out of 10 in our comprehensive review, and with the prospect of numerous free apps, the phone's appeal has really stepped up a notch.

The scheme kicks of in November, more info can be found at the LG Global Facebook page.

Check out our LG Optimus 7 review

Also, see our 72 Windows Phone 7 tips and tricks