LG Optimus 7 hands on

LG jumped the gun this morning, spilling the beans via Twitter about its LG Optimus 7 handset and then spotted at Windows Phone 7 launch up close.

Now, the handset posed for Pocket-lint in all its full glory so we can see what is what.

So what is what? Well the big news is, is that the LG Optimus 7 boasts DLNA connectivity through its Play-To feature stands the phone out from the rest of the offerings out there, and it's certainly a feature we welcome, something Steve Ballmer got excited about when presenting Windows Phone 7 to the world.

With LG being the only one to really go to town on extra features, the key elements here are the Panoramic shot mode, the ability to send stuff to your TV via DLNA, and an augmented reality app that lets you check out where the nearest restaurant is.

Elsewhere the specs toe the line for Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 devices. You get a 3.8-inch 800 x 480 capacitive touchscreen display.

You get the normal connectivity options of HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.1, with a 5-megapixel camera around the back with an LED flash.

The LG Optimus 7 will be available on Vodafone.

