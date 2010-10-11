LG Optimus 7: The world's first (official) Windows Phone 7 device

It's gonna be a busy few days in terms of Windows Phone 7, with Microsoft's much anticipated operating system all set for its official, if somewhat protracted, public airing.

And with WP7 handsets leaking faster than a BP undersea oil well, we were kind of wondering which manufacturer would be first to go live with its handset.

And the answer appears to be LG, who has officially revealed the LG Optimus 7 in all of its hub-boasting glory.

The Optimus 7 has a 3.8-inch WVGA, 800 x 480, capacitive touchscreen and boasts 16GB of internal storage.

It has a 1500mAh battery, a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, loves a bit of 720p HD video and also has Bluetooth 2.1 to go with the Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity. There's also a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor and a digital compass.

LG has also revealed a few features that it hopes will set the Optimus 7 apart from the other WP7 launch handsets including Play-To, which is its DLNA multimedia sharing platform, Scansearch, which is an augmented reality style real-time search assistant and Voice-to-Text, which it says "will be a godsend for text addicts, allowing voice to text transcribing for Facebook and Twitter updates, emails or memos for a convenient hands free experience".

There's no pricing or availability details yet, but check back to Pocket-lint for updates throughout the day for all your WP7 news and analysis.

UPDATE: Pocket-lint thought it was weird that LG flagrantly broke Microsoft's embargo before its official Windows Phone 7 press conference (6.30am PDT, 9.30am EDT, 2.30pm GMT), but thought that maybe the company had special dispensation.

Er, it didn't, and now the release has been removed from the LG Blog (click the via link to check).