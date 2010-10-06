  1. Home
LG Optimus 7 (E900) official pics outed

LG's Windows Phone 7 handset, the E900 - or LG Optimus 7, is expected to be announced officially on 11 October along with a handful of other handsets from Samsung and HTC.

Blowing any chance of surprise out of the water, official looking press shots of the new phone have appeared on a German site for all to see, giving us an early glimpse of what LG is expected to debut ahead of schedule.

Aside from the name, which is also yet to be confirmed by the way, the pictures give us little to go on other than that it will be a touchscreen device sporting a 5-megapixel camera on the back.

The images match previous leaked spy shots and videos of the LG Optimus 7.

With days to go before the official launch of Windows Phone 7, the pictures look incredibly legit, what do you think?

