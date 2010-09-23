LG town C300: Basic but social

LG has launched a new budget handset costing £69, hoping to appeal to people not so keen on going Android.

The new LG Town C300 is a budget smarpthone sporting a QWERTY keyboard, a 2.4-inch screen and not much else.

Yes, there is push email and onboard, dedicated Facebook, Twitter and MSN clients all via the company's Social Networking System (SNS) widgets, but aside from the 2-megapixel camera around the back there is little else.

The LG Town C300 is the latest addition to the LG Town family, highlighting the needs of the "current generation" whoever they are.

Paul Trueman, marketing director LG Electronics UK and Ireland says: “We wanted to make social networking quick and easy for busy people on the go, and the LG C300 Town with integrated SNS widgets and a full QWERTY keyboard does just that”.

Shame then that you can get considerably more of a phone by spending just another £30. Go on you know you can hold off for just one more dole cheque.

The phone will be available at Orange, Phones4U and Tesco shortly.