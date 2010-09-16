  LG Optimus One also comes to T-Mobile - on pre-registration anyway

Following the news that T-Mobile will be carrying the HTC Desire HD, the network provider will also be stocking the LG Optimus One Android 2.2 handset, although details are slightly sketchier.

The company has opened up a pre-registration page in its "Coming Soon section" (at http://www.t-mobile.co.uk/shop/coming-soon) alongside pictures of the Optimus One being used as an in-car navigation device; a nod to signify that it is offering a free car cradle and in-car charger.

Unfortunately, there are no prices yet, or any indication of data plans or the like. But if the handset doesn't come free on a contract, the team at Pocket-lint will eat our hats. And seeing as one of us sports a medieval helmet, that's a bold claim indeed.

As the T-Mobile site doesn't offer much else in the way of spec, the Optimus One (LG-P500) features a 3.2 inch capacitive touchscreen LCD display (320 x 480), Android 2.2 (Froyo) OS, 600 MHz CPU, 1500 mAh battery for up to 700 hours standby time (on 2G), and 3-megapixel camera.

It's expected to hit the UK in October.

There's currently no indication on whether the carrier will offer the slightly better spec'ed LG Optimus Chic.