LG Optimus One and Optimus Chic now official - but only the start

LG has now officially launched its Optimus range of smartphones, releasing full details of its Optimus One and Optimus Chic handsets. Both devices are expected to hit the UK in October, and are likely to be carried by numerous network providers, considering that the company has stated that it has struck agreements with "120 partners in 90 countries".

The Optimus One (LG-P500) features a 3.2 inch capacitive touchscreen LCD display (320 x 480), Android 2.2 (Froyo) OS, 600 MHz CPU, 1500 mAh battery for up to 700 hours standby time (on 2G), and 3-megapixel camera.

Aimed at the more style-concious user, the Optimus Chic (LG-E720) has the same screen and CPU, a similar form factor (although it also comes in white), and also runs on Android 2.2. However, it is slightly thinner and, therefore, has a lower spec'ed battery - 1250 mAh, offering up to 450 hours standby time (on 2G).

It does, though, sport a 5-megapixel camera and can encode video at 30fps, rather than the 18fps of the Optimus One.

Both handsets have micro SD card slots for expansion up to 32GB.

LG is certainly confident in the potential of its Optimus range. Speaking at the company's South Korean press conference, Dr Scott Ahn, CEO and president of LG's Mobile Communications division, said that he "expects Optimus One to become one of its best selling smartphones in the world, with a target of 10 million units".

He also promises that "LG will continue to advance and stay at the top of the smartphone track".

Be as it may, the company has certainly made a bold start.

Do you think the Optimus One and Chic can grab a foothold in an aggressive market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...