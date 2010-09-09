It was no secret that we liked the LG KS360. Ok, so it was an affordable phone pitched at the texting generation, lacking the sort of high-end skills that get us really excited.

But it got the basics right in having one of the best keyboards at the time (and since) on an affordable slider. The mobile phone landscape has changed dramatically since we reviewed the LG KS360 on Pocket-lint back in 2008, but we couldn't help but snap its replacement, the LG KS 365 when we saw it.

The LG KS365 sports a 2.4-inch touchscreen display, although it isn't full touch, only partial. The 240 x 320 resolution is a little limiting, but given the small display size it copes well enough with the funky OS.

Overall the phone measures 101.5 x 51 x 16.8mm, a little fat thanks to the sliding QWERTY keyboard. Like its predecessor, despite being cheap as chips, it feels well build and the plastic body feels good in the hand.

Specs are limited, it is only 2G, so don't expect to be getting a thick fast stream of data. The browsing skills are rather limited too, so perhaps that's no great loss. You also only get a 2-megapixel camera.

There is only 64MB of memory on-board for your music and pictures, so you'll want to take advantage of the microSD card slot, although again, this only supports cards up to 4GB. You get an FM radio and the normal media player, but that pretty much rounds out the specs.

We could write a longer list of what this phone doesn't include rather than what it does, but if you only want a phone for text messaging, calling and a bit of music on the move, this looks like a great basic handset.

This purple KS365 is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse and can be yours for as little as £39.95 on PAYG, or free on a £10 a month contract, available now.

Whaddya fink? Will diz b da fone 4 u? Let us know in the comments below.