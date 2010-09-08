LG Cookie Lite T300
We often get accused of having a smartphone fetish at Pocket-lint, so when we clapped eyes on the forthcoming LG Cookie Lite T300, we thought we'd redress the balance.
Measuring 95.8 x 50.5 x 11.9mm and weighing just 77g, it features a 2.4-inch resistive touchscreen display around the front with a cool customised interface, although it is a little grainy as it is only a 320 x 240 pixel resolution.
On the hardware front this is only a 2.5G handset, packing in GPRS and EDGE, and on the reverse side is a 1.3-megapixel camera. You'll also get an FM radio and Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top.
It's basic, but it's bound to be highly affordable and from what we saw the user interface is more exciting than some of the other small format affordable phones out there. Sliding through the menu you'll find a social network service, instant messenger and so on.
We know it is coming to Orange, but no word on if we'll see it on other networks.
