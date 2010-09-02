LG Optimus to go live in September
Well, well, well....what have we here then?
We get a lot of exciting invites popping through the Pocket-lint letter box (we're quite a big deal don't you know?) so it's often hard to cut the wheat from the chaff.
But one invite that did come our way, and straight away got the geek-juices in us flowing, was this one from LG regarding the Optimus.
Now, it's all very mysterious, with just the outline of either a smartphone or a tablet on show and the words, "Coming Soon".
Could it be the Optimus Pad, that has been leaked onto the web? Or could we be looking at the grand unveiling of LG's new Android and Windows Phone 7 range?
Who knows? We'll just have to wait until 14 September to find out.
