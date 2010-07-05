LG Optimus Series: LG's new Android and Windows 7 range

We heard word first thing this morning that LG was working on a Android powered tablet, and now the UK arm has confirmed that really is the case.

To be known as the Optimus Series, the new "Line-up of smartphones and tablet devices Integrate the latest in mobile technology", says LG.



LG Optimus, meaning "best" in Latin, will be comprised of devices running on a range of operating systems as well as Android Tablet PCs.

" By offering a variety of choice in operating systems and incorporating smart technologies, LG prioritises consumer choice as a key strategy for expanding its footprint in the mobile industry", says LG perhaps implying that its LG Panther currently showing off Windows Phone 7 could be a part of the range.

According to the Korean manufacturer, "The smartphones and tablet devices range from entry to premium level, with various features to meet the diverse needs of all customers. As part of its aggressive strategy to grow its share of the global smartphone market, LG will be introducing approximately 10 new smart devices worldwide in the second half of this year under the LG Optimus label".



Yes you read that right, 10 new smart devices.



To kick off that barrage of handsets, LG says there will be two android-powered smartphones; the LG Optimus One with Google and LG Optimus Chic both running Android 2.2 (Froyo).



The LG Optimus Chic supposedly "caters to fashion aficionados with its tasteful design incorporating soft and smooth lines. The handset’s sleek curves set a new standard for smartphone design, challenging the perception that advanced Android devices need to appeal to a hardcore tech crowd to gain widespread acceptance".

Beyond smartphones, LG will be introducing its first tablet device later this year.