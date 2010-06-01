LG Town GT350: QWERTY budget phone for the man (or lady) about town

LG has announced the first of its new social network orientated Town range - the LG Town GT350.

The GT350 is a slider QWERTY handset which is optimised for social networking. The front screen will display all of your Facebook and Twitter updates and there's also a refresh button so you can check for new messages.

The device has got a 3-inch WQVA touchscreen and there's also a 2-megapixel camera packed in so you can snap away and then post on your wall or on your Twitter feed.

“The LG Town Series is the result of our effort to provide consumers with an exciting on-the-go social networking experience with better connectivity and easier access to the people who matter the most to them”, said Dr. Skott Ahn, big cheese of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Starting with the LG Town GT350, the series will offer instant access to a multitude of social networks, providing users with the kind of smart, smooth integration they have told us they want”.

It's obvious LG is targeting younger users with the GT350, it's available in four colours - aqua blue, purple, light silver and black.

It's out on 1 July, but there's no definite details on price as of yet. We expect it will be fairly budget concious though, considering the younger target market. Our guess is it will be around the £100 mark on PAYG or free on fairly cheap contracts.